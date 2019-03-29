× Fire crew clears resident’s wheelchair ramp after storm

NORTH OGDEN, Utah – A local fire crew is being heralded on Facebook for going above and beyond their duties following the winter storm that hit the state overnight.

The “B” shift at station 21 of the North View Fire District helped clear the wheelchair ramp of a resident after heavy snow had knocked a tree over Thursday night.

The large tree fell sometime during the night and was completely blocking off the ramp and front door of the house Friday morning.

The crew jumped into action and cleared the path and the North View Fire District’s Facebook post said the citizens were very appreciated of the service.