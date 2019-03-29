× Construction to close lanes on I-15, SR 201

SALT LAKE CITY – Roadways in Salt Lake and Utah counties will be impacted by lane closures this weekend.

On Friday night, UDOT crews will reduce state Route 201 to one lane in both directions near the 5600 West overpass for maintenance work. The closure is expected to last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

In Lehi, crews will reduce southbound I-15 near the Lehi Main Street exit to two lanes beginning Saturday at 11 p.m. and the closures will remain in place until Monday at 5:30 a.m.

A third lane will be opened Sunday morning and all five lanes are anticipated to be open for the Monday morning commute.

UDOT said it is closing the lanes near the bridge over Main Street to prevent excessive vibration from vehicles to allow new concrete to harden properly.