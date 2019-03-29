× Carrot Zucchini Muffins

2 cups shredded carrot

1 cup shredded zucchini

1 cup raisins

3/4 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

2 tsp. grated orange peel

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 TBS. cinnamon

2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

3 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup vegetable oil (or coconut oil)

1 tsp. vanilla

Gently toss together carrot, zucchini, raisins, coconut, walnuts and orange peel: set aside. In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Combine eggs, oil and vanilla and add into dry ingredients just until moistened. (Batter will be thick) Fold in carrot mixture. Fill greased or paper lined muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 375 for 20-22 minutes for regular size muffins or until muffins test done. Cooking time for jumbo muffins will be longer. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup flaked coconut

