Wildlife officials ask for help solving pair of poaching cases in Utah

UTAH — Wildlife officials in Utah are asking for help solving two new poaching cases.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources tweeted about the pair of cases earlier this week, saying one occurred in the Cedar City area and the other in Uintah County.

A wildlife officer located a poached doe and fawn on March 3 along the east frontage road north of Cedar City.

Both animals had been shot and left to waste, and investigators say they were killed just a day or two before they were found.

Authorities do not have any suspects in that case yet.

Wildlife officers are also investigating in Uintah County, where several pronghorn were shot and left to waste. A wildlife officer found two pronghorn bucks that were poached east of Jensen, Utah. That officer also had to euthanize a wounded doe found in the same area.

Evidence indicates the pronghorns were shot sometime between February 6 and February 9.

Anyone with information about either case, or any illegal animal killing, can call the Utah Turn in a Poacher Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

A photo of one of the poached pronghorn is below.

WARNING: The image may be upsetting to some viewers.