Why it can be dangerous to drive at night

There are some inherent risks that all drivers run into at night. There's about 60 percent less traffic on the roads, still more than 40 percent of all fatal car accidents happen at night.

The National Safety Council says the following contribute to making night driving more dangerous than other times of day:

Fatigue

Driving under the influence

Compromised night vision

Craig Swapp from Craig Swapp & Associates joined us what drivers can do to stay safe.

Swapp says drivers can combat fatigue by being alert to the signs of being too tired to drive at night. The National Sleep Foundation suggests the following signs a driver is getting drowsy: difficulty focusing, frequent blinking, trouble remembering the last few miles driving or feeling restless and irritable. Swapp says if you feel any of these things, do the right thing and pull over at the nearest exit and take a nap.

Swapp says when it comes to driving under the influence, the reality is that more people are likely to drink and drive at night. But it's pretty simple: if you've been drinking, don't drive. If you see someone weaving or veering off the road, safely call the police if you suspect they are drunk.

Swapp says when it comes to the third issue, compromised night vision, pay attention to your own eyes. In general, if you are having a difficult time distinguishing shapes while driving at night, it's time to get an eye exam and consider limiting night driving.

