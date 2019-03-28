Utah man making it big in the fashion world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afa Ah Loo lives in Utah now, after attending Brigham Young University.

He was born and raised in Samoa, and that's where he was first introduced to fashion. His mother sewed most of his clothes for him and his family.

When he was late for class registration, he was forced into taking home economics. And that's where he first found his love for sewing.

He's a self-taught designer and within the past year, he was chosen to create a bespoke look for The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, which showcases new designers and his pieces was created as an ode to his Samoan roots. It was displayed at Buckingham Palace.

Now he's on the Bravo show 'Project Runway'.

You can learn more about him at afaahloo.com.