× Utah Jazz clinch playoff berth

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be heading to the NBA playoffs for the third-consecutive season after clinching a playoff spot with Sacramento losing to New Orleans 121-118 Thursday night.

The Jazz currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and would play the Houston Rockets in the first round if the playoffs started today.

First round tickets will go on sale April 2 at 10 a.m. MDT and a full playoff schedule will be released at a later date.