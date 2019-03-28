Police find body in car in Emigration Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMIGRATION CANYON, Utah — Investigators with Unified Police found the body of a man in his 30’s inside a car parked to the side of Emigration Canyon Road.

Police were called to the scene around 5:30 Thursday afternoon after someone reported seeing the car covered with a tarp.

When police arrived, they found yellow smoke coming from the vehicle.

The man’s body was inside the car.

Investigators believe the smoke was caused by charcoal briquettes that were smoldering in the car’s trunk.

“Apparently the briquettes in the trunk had been lit either for warmth or to remove oxygen,” said Det. Ken Hansen with Unified Police Department.

Hansen said investigators believe the man was homeless and living out of his car.

After originally calling the death “suspicious,” police ruled the man most likely died by suicide.

The man has not been identified.

Police urge anyone who may see something suspicious on the side of a road to call law enforcement. That call may allow authorities to get to the scene in time to save a life.

