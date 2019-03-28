‘She’s still with them’ – neighbors tie pink ribbons in memory of 6-year-old killed by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINEYARD, Utah — The day after a little girl was hit and killed by a car backing out of their driveway, one Utah community came together to show their support one pink ribbon at a time.

Dozens of pink ribbons can now be seen throughout one Vineyard community.

“[We're] tying up ribbons everywhere that we can,” said neighborhood resident Dorothy Larson. “We’re just trying to make her world pink, you know? So that we remember her.”

Just 24 hours ago tragedy struck a cul-de-sac near Vineyard Elementary after a devastating accident claimed the life of 6-year-old Annie Gonzalez.

“My heart sunk,” Larson said. “She was just a sweet little 6-year-old girl, so much to live for.”

Police said Annie was riding a scooter down a neighbors driveway and was hit by a woman driving a large SUV who had backed up, but didn’t see Annie when she started to drive forward. Annie died at the scene.

“I was nervous to drive today,” Larson said. “It’s just on your mind a little bit more than it ever was before, it’s heartbreaking.”

Those in the neighborhood, like Larson, are still reeling from the loss.

“I lost a daughter, so it kind of brought me back to that moment of just shock where you don’t know what to do, you just kind of go numb,” said Larson.

Trying to keep Annie’s memory alive, one pink ribbon at a time.

“She’s still there, even though they can’t see her, she’s still with them,” Larson said.

A fundraising page has been started for the family to help cover funeral expenses for their little girl. That page can be found here.