× Salt Lake man charged with murdering landlord

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was charged with murder after stabbing his landlord following a dispute near 800 East Northcliffe Drive according to court documents.

The incident occurred on March 21 and Jesse Bruce, 40, was charged with one count of murder Thursday.

According to the indictment, police arrived at the scene and found Cory Haney, 40, dead, with lacerations in his neck.

Bruce said he had a broken leg and Haney had tried to kill him. Police found a knife that appeared to have blood on it next to Bruce.

At the hospital, Bruce said he had killed his best friend of 25 years and in the probable cause statement, Bruce said the attack was in self-defense.

Bruce was booked into Salt Lake County jail and his bond was set at $1,000,007.