More animals, more days and more fun!

Every year people flock to the American West Heritage Center for Baby Animal Days!

And this year there are more days, more animals and more fun! You'll see lambs, piglets, calves, kids, foals, chicks and ducklings. And the baby bears are back too! (You'll want to arrive early to see them, the line closes at 4:30 p.m.).

While you're there, see what's cooking at the 1917 living farm. See the Woodwright Shop and carpenters in action. Say hello to the mountain men in the traders cabin and mingle with pioneers in their encampment.

Don't forget to grab a bag of their famous kettle corn -- and for your sweet tooth, the candy cannon goes off daily at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Baby Animal Days runs April 3- 10 from 10am to 6pm at the American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91 in Wellsville, Utah.

For more information please visit: awhc.org/babyanimaldays.