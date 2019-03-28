Filmmakers launch Kickstarter to complete and release the film, Green Flake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Green Flake tells the little-known, true story of an unsung hero of western history. Green Flake was an African-American slave who joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints along with his master's family.

Flake moved with his master's family to Nauvoo when he was a teenager and became a trusted part of the community. Legend has it that he acted as a personal bodyguard for Joseph Smith. Flake was chosen by Church President Brigham Young to drive the prophet's wagon across the plans. At the end of the trek, he was appointed to drive the first wagon of Mormon pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley on July 22, 1847.

The film covers Green's life from the 1830's through the late 1800's.

Green Flake is the first film by Mauli Bonner, an acclaimed music composer and live music producer for world famous artists, including Katie Perry and Ariana Grande.

There are well known actors in the film -- including Alex Boye, David Osmond, The Bonner Family, Casey Elliot of Gentri and many others.

The first goal of the Kickstarter campaign is to raise $65,000 to finish the film and launch it.

For more information visit: greenflakemovie.com and for the Kickstarter campaign visit: fundgreenflake.com.