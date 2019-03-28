Fiesta Burgers Con Queso
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 jalapeño pepper, minced
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup shredded Chihuahua cheese, divided
- 4 small tortillas, warmed or hamburger buns, split, toasted
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Toppings:
Thinly sliced lettuce, chopped tomato, avocado slices, salsa, sour cream, guacamole (optional)
Combine Ground Beef, onion, jalapeño, cilantro and 1/4 cup cheese in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes turning occasionally, until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 3 minutes before burgers are done, top evenly with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.
Serve burgers immediately on tortillas or buns with desired toppings.
Cook’s Tip: To grill, place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Use any type of melting cheese.
Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.