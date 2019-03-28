× Fiesta Burgers Con Queso

1 pound Ground Beef

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 jalapeño pepper, minced

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup shredded Chihuahua cheese, divided

4 small tortillas, warmed or hamburger buns, split, toasted

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Toppings:

Thinly sliced lettuce, chopped tomato, avocado slices, salsa, sour cream, guacamole (optional)

Combine Ground Beef, onion, jalapeño, cilantro and 1/4 cup cheese in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes turning occasionally, until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 3 minutes before burgers are done, top evenly with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

Serve burgers immediately on tortillas or buns with desired toppings.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Use any type of melting cheese.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video