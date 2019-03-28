Denver doctor arrested on child porn charges video recorded his patients, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Newly released court documents say a Denver doctor who was recently arrested on charges related to child pornography also video recorded his young patients.

Justin Bowen Neisler, 31, was arrested on March 13 after a search of his Cherry Creek apartment. Investigators found a number of cameras and storage devices in the residence.

Neisler worked at the Family Residency Program at St. Anthony North Family Medicine 84th Clinic in Westminster. Centura Health said Neisler was terminated when the company learned of his arrest.

The court document obtained Wednesday is an order of detention issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak. In the document, the judge agrees with prosecutors that Neisler should remain in custody until his next court appearance due to his threat to the community.

The document alleges that Neisler posted child pornography on the social media site Tumblr.

"After a Tumblr account would get shut down, the defendant would open a new account and resume posting child pornography," the document states.

After investigators searched Neisler's apartment, he admitted to secretly filming naked males as young as 11 years old during physical examinations. Prosecutors allege Neisler appeared to gain sexual gratification from the examinations.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. attorney's office for the district of Colorado and the Denver FBI office.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 303-629-7171 (ext. 1) or email denvermd@fbi.gov.