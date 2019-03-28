Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simply scrumptious! Kimi Eklund from Kimi's Chop & Oyster House joined us with a recipe for a really unique dish.

Coconut Curry Shrimp & Crab Cakes with Cloudberry Mango Chutney

1 - 2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 pound crabmeat

1 pound bay shrimp (thawed & rinsed)

3 shallots finely diced

1 cup parsley and cilantro, finely diced

1 cup finely diced baby bell peppers

1 Fresno pepper, finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon curry powder (Hot Madras Curry Powder if available)

2 tablespoons EVOO

2 eggs, whisked

Pinch of salt & white pepper

1 ½ cups coconut flakes

1 cup canola oil

1 ½ cups mango chutney

¼ cup cloudberry preserves

½ cup white wine

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

For Shrimp & Crab Cakes: Preheat olive oil in a sauce pan over medium high heat. Add shallots, Fresno peppers, baby bell peppers, garlic, and curry powder, simmering until peppers are slightly wilted approximately 2 minutes.

In a large bowl Combine crabmeat, bay shrimp, parsley, cilantro, egg and pepper mixture. Begin stirring in the panko bread crumbs until you have a moist yet formable consistency. Add a pinch of salt & white pepper. Dip into coconut flakes and fry in hot canola oil for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

For Cloudberry Chutney: Warm the white wine in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it reduces in half. Stir in the mango chutney and cloudberry preserves and allow to simmer for 15 minutes.

APPROXIMATE COST:

$50

NUMBER OF SERVINGS:

6 servings

PREPARATION/COOK TIME:

25 minutes prep time, 20 minutes cooking time

You can find Kimi at: kimishouse.com.