Simply scrumptious! Kimi Eklund from Kimi's Chop & Oyster House joined us with a recipe for a really unique dish.
Coconut Curry Shrimp & Crab Cakes with Cloudberry Mango Chutney
1 - 2 cups panko bread crumbs
1 pound crabmeat
1 pound bay shrimp (thawed & rinsed)
3 shallots finely diced
1 cup parsley and cilantro, finely diced
1 cup finely diced baby bell peppers
1 Fresno pepper, finely diced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon curry powder (Hot Madras Curry Powder if available)
2 tablespoons EVOO
2 eggs, whisked
Pinch of salt & white pepper
1 ½ cups coconut flakes
1 cup canola oil
1 ½ cups mango chutney
¼ cup cloudberry preserves
½ cup white wine
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:
For Shrimp & Crab Cakes: Preheat olive oil in a sauce pan over medium high heat. Add shallots, Fresno peppers, baby bell peppers, garlic, and curry powder, simmering until peppers are slightly wilted approximately 2 minutes.
In a large bowl Combine crabmeat, bay shrimp, parsley, cilantro, egg and pepper mixture. Begin stirring in the panko bread crumbs until you have a moist yet formable consistency. Add a pinch of salt & white pepper. Dip into coconut flakes and fry in hot canola oil for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
For Cloudberry Chutney: Warm the white wine in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it reduces in half. Stir in the mango chutney and cloudberry preserves and allow to simmer for 15 minutes.
APPROXIMATE COST:
$50
NUMBER OF SERVINGS:
6 servings
PREPARATION/COOK TIME:
25 minutes prep time, 20 minutes cooking time
You can find Kimi at: kimishouse.com.