Woman Crush Wednesday: Women Tech Council Founder Cydni Tetro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Wednesday in March, during Women's History Month, we are featuring an inspiring Utah woman.

This week's Woman Crush Wednesday highlights Cydni Tetro, the founder of Women Tech Council, which aims to amplify and expand the economic impact of women in technology.

The organization says it brings networking, mentoring, visibility and opportunities to women, and helped activate more than 12,500 girls to pursue STEM. The Council also helped companies throughout the technology industry create more inclusive cultures to better attract and retain women in tech from entry level positions to the C-Suite.

Tetro has helped build this organization from a few scattered events to a national presence driving success for technology companies and economies around the world in 11 years.

She also founded and is building a company called ForgeDX, which is accelerating the adoption of complex technologies into consumer spaces by bringing them to life through simulations. Tetro has created an entirely new way to show the power of complex technologies that leads to faster adoption and will impact every area of our lives from how we bank and grocery shop to how we enjoy our favorite sporting events.

She says that ForgeDX is rapidly growing and surpassing all expected growth milestones faster than anticipated.

Find more from Tetro at womentechcouncil.com.