West Valley City man charged with 25 counts of child sex abuse

WEST VALLEY CITY - West Valley City Police believe a man accused of sexually abusing several young girls in the 1980s and 1990s may have more victims.

Investigators worked to build a case against David Allen Williams for five months after an alleged victim came forward in October.

Williams was arrested early Wednesday for 25 felony counts of child sex abuse and object rape of a child.

Police accuse Williams of abusing at least seven young girls in his former home at 3527 West Kathy Avenue.

Victims told police the abuse happened between 1983 and 1997. At the time, the victims were between four and 12 years of age.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s shocking,” said Corinna McAllister, who lived near Williams. “You would never have guessed or thought. They were just so kind and so sweet.

Up until last year, Williams and his wife lived next door to McAllister.

“[They were] pillars of the community. Really nice neighbors, always willing to help. They would watch my kids for me before,” McAllister said.

McAllister doesn’t believe her children were targeted.

Police say the alleged victims were neighbors and distant family members. One girl belonged to a family Williams was assigned to “home teach” for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Court papers show Williams would tell his victims the abuse was “our little secret” and that they had a “special friendship.”

“The courage that [the victims] had to come forward and give us the information that we needed to take a dangerous man off the streets, that is to be commended,” said West Valley City Police Acting Deputy Chief Bill Marritt.

With the help of victims and Williams’ daughter, investigators discovered six others allegedly abused. Police believe there could be even more.

“Please contact us and we will be happy to sit down to listen to what we have to say and help get them the justice that they deserve as well,” Marritt said.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the statute of limitations has not run out on the crimes. Williams is held on a $750,000 bond.