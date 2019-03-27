Water main break closes stretch of Highland Drive in Holladay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- A water main break has closed a stretch of Highland Drive in Holladay Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation first tweeted about the incident just before 5:30 a.m.

UDOT states both north and southbound lanes of Highland Drive are closed between 4500 South and Lincoln Lane (about 4350 South).

SLC Public Utilities states the water has been shut off and repair teams have begun their work and personnel from flood control are en route to check for possible storm drain blockages.

Water has been shut off between 4340 South and 4500 South in the vicinity.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

No further details about the cause and the size of the break were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.