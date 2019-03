Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holly Hackett needed a diaper bag she could take on family adventures. She says when there were no good options available, so created one of her own!

Thus, the Georgie Bag was born!

You can wear it like a purse, as a backpack or inside a bigger bag.

Holly says she searched high and low for all the safest materials, so they're baby safe!

The Georgia Bag is in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign. Pre-orders are discounted through March 29.

Find more information at: bittykids.com.