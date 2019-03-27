SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the first in the nation to have an electronic data privacy law.

On Wednesday night, Governor Gary Herbert signed House Bill 57, sponsored by Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City. It requires police to get a warrant if they want to look at your emails, instant messages, direct messages and other forms of electronic communication, including shared files.

FOX 13 first reported on Rep. Hall’s legislation last year. He argued that a subpoena was insufficient and you shouldn’t lose Fourth Amendment protections because your data goes through a third-party like Facebook, Google or Dropbox.

“We need to make sure that our digital and our electronic information is protected. Just because it goes through wires, just because it goes in the cloud doesn’t mean we lose an expectation of privacy,” he told FOX 13 at the time.

