Utah Dept. of Health issues order making contraception available without a prescription

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health has issued a standing order making some forms of contraception available to women without a prescription.

The order issued by Dr. Joseph Miner allows women to obtain birth control pills, contraceptive patches and vaginal rings without a prescription at select pharmacies. Patients will need to complete a health history form, have their blood pressure taken, and consult with a pharmacist.

Women who seek the method will still need to cover the cost of the medication through insurance or out of pocket.

“This standing order will remove some of the barriers many women encounter when trying to access family planning services. My hope is that pharmacists throughout the state will take the time to educate themselves about the new program and participate in dispensing contraceptives to women who wish to receive them,” Dr. Joseph Miner, the executive director of the Utah Department of Health, said in a statement.

Pharmacists must register with the state and submit annual reports of their dispensing. The order also requires a patient to see a health care provider at least once every two years.

Pharmacists and women wishing to receive birth control medications under the standing order can find more information about the program here.