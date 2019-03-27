See figure skaters as young as 3 years old at local ice show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Championship figure skater turned ice-skating and hockey coach Lisa Kriley leads students as young as three to become champions themselves with the Salt Lake Figure Skating Club. Every year, the club puts on a big ice show for the public, showcasing their figure skating prowess.

You can attend the show at Salt Lake City Sports Complex (645 S. Guardsman Way in SLC) this Friday, March 29, 2019 and Saturday, March 30 , 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance, $8 at the door, and ages 3 and under free.

Find more info at www.saltlakefigureskating.com.