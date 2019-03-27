× Police say West Valley City man sexually abused at least 7 children and may have more victims

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say a Utah man abused seven children over the course of more than a decade, and they believe there may be more victims out there.

David Allen Williams, 70, was arrested Wednesday morning on 23 counts of sexual abuse of a child as second-degree felonies and two counts of object rape of a child as first-degree felonies.

A press release from West Valley City Police indicates the alleged abuse occurred between 1983 and 1997 and involved at least seven children. The alleged victims were between the ages of 4 and 12 when they were abused.

Police began investigating after one of the victims reported the alleged abuse in October of 2018. That investigation led to the discovery of six more victims, some of whom are related to Williams and others who lived nearby.

“Due to the nature of the crimes, it is possible that there may be others who were sexually abused by Mr. Williams,” the press release states. “West Valley City Police Investigators would like to encourage any person who may have been sexually abused by Mr. Williams to contact us at 801-840-4000.”