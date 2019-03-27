One critically injured in crash in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- One person is in critical condition after a crash involving two vehicles in Murray late Tuesday night.

Sgt. Marvin Barlow of the Murray Police Department said the crash occurred just before midnight beneath the I-15 overpass along 5300 South in Murray.

"Got called to an accident; when we got here we found one car that had been flipped over," Barlow said.

One driver was pinned inside a vehicle, and after being extricated by crews he was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

At this point it's unclear what caused the collision.

The crash reduced eastbound traffic along 5300 South to one lane in the area, but crews expect to reopen the closed lanes in time for the morning commute.

