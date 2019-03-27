How you could get your nursing degree in just three years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nurses are in high demand, and Eagle Gate is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for qualified nurses.

Openings are still available for the May 6 start date. There are no prerequisites and no waiting list.

The program is offered in a hybrid format with more than 80 percent of courses offered online.

Eagle Gate also has an accelerated program where you can earn your degree in as little as 36 months.

The degree will prepare you to sit for the NCLEX-RN license exam. Eagle Gate's BS in Nursing degree is fully accredited by the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

For more information please visit: eaglegatenursing.com.