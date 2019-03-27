Get saucy! Here are 3 recipes to kick up your kitchen game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sauce makes everything better, but Chef Eric Westover from Huckleberry Grill says it seems to be an area where a lot of people struggle with creativity.

So, he shared three of his favorite sauce recipes to help you kick up your kitchen game.

Porcini Cream Sauce

2 cups water

1 cup dried Porcini mushrooms

2 tsp Vegetable base

1/2 Tbsp minced garlic

1/2 Minced Shallot

2 Tbsp Red Wine

2 Tbsp Butter

S&P As Needed

1. Melt butter and sweat onions in sauce pan.

2. Add garlic and cook 1-2 more minutes.

3. Deglaze with red wine.

4. Add water, vegetable base, and porcini mushrooom and whisk thoroughly

5. simmer on low heat 20 minutes or until mushrooms are soft

6. Bland in a blender until smooth and strain through fine mesh strainer.

Huckleberry Sauce

8 oz Huckleberries

8 oz sugar

16 oz water

3 oz Cornstarch slurry

1/2 oz lemon juice

1. Bring Huckleberries, Water, sugar, and lemon juice to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes.

2. Puree in blender and run through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth.

3. bring back to a boil and add cornstarch slurry. Boil for 1 minute minimum then serve.

Cherry Honey-wine Gastrique

1 can Dark sweet cherries

1 shallot

1 Tbsp Butter

4 oz Honey

4 oz White wine (or sub 2oz apple cider vinegar)

1 tsp Minced Garlic

AN Cornstarch Slurry

S&P As Needed

1. Melt butter and add shallot and sweat.

2. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. deglaze with wine or vinegar.

3. Add Cherries and honey then simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Puree and run through a fine mesh strainer.

5. Finish with cornstarch slurry and cook for 1 minute.

6. This sauce should be thick and coat the back of a spoon easily.

You can find more from Chef Eric at: huckleberrygrill.com.