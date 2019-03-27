× Former USU football star Torrey Green sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for multiple rapes

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Former Utah State University football star Torrey Green learned his sentence Wednesday after he was found guilty of five rape charges earlier this year.

Green will spend at least 26 years in prison for the sexual assaults, and an exact amount of prison time is yet to be determined.

Six women accused Green of raping them between 2013 and 2015, and Green was convicted of five counts of rape and one count of sexual battery on January 18. Spencer Walsh, the chief prosecutor for the Cache County Attorney’s Office, has previously stated he suspects the prosecution will recommend 25 years to life.

Green’s six accusers sat together in a Brigham City courtroom Wednesday morning, and some read statements to the court.

“His first question wasn’t going to see if I was okay, but to ask if I was going to tell anyone,” said one of the women. “Guess what, Torrey? I did tell someone and I am here with your other survivors to say something. Your actions will now make as much of a difference in your life as they have mine.”

FOX 13 does not identify victims in sexual assault cases.

Walsh, who requested for Green to serve consecutive sentences for each of his convictions, was visibly emotional as he spoke about the women overcoming their fears to come forward and testify.

“I stood in the presence of greatness,” Walsh said.

Judge Brian Cannell also expressed appreciation for the victims.

“I appreciate the courage and strength, the effort and truthfulness,” Cannell said. “I believe you.”