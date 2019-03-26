× Boy critically injured in accidental strangulation in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — A boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after suffering an accidental strangulation injury.

Capt. Shad Hatfield of the Lehi Fire Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home near 1700 W 400 S in Lehi.

The boy’s neck became entangled in a jump rope as he was going down on a slide on a children’s playset, according to Hatfield.

The boy’s age was not immediately known.

