Boy critically injured in accidental strangulation in Lehi

Posted 9:15 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:20PM, March 26, 2019

LEHI, Utah — A boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after suffering an accidental strangulation injury.

Capt. Shad Hatfield of the Lehi Fire Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home near 1700 W 400 S in Lehi.

The boy’s neck became entangled in a jump rope as he was going down on a slide on a children’s playset, according to Hatfield.

The boy’s age was not immediately known.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.