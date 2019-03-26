Woman reports dogs attacking, killing cat in Ogden as their owner watched

OGDEN, Utah —A dog owner has been issued a citation after a woman reported seeing a cat being attacked and ultimately killed at an Ogden field.

Karina, who asked FOX 13 not to use her last name, said she was driving in the area of 102 North 1140 West in Ogden Monday afternoon when she saw a man walking two dogs off leash, but when she looked closer she realized the dogs were trying to attack a cat.

“It was trying to climb up the tree and it had its claws out and was hitting the white dog. Through my rear mirror I saw that the white one was tugging on the tail,” Karina said.

She flipped her car around and started recording video on her cell phone.

“Right when we got there it was already dead. The black dog this time had it in its mouth,” Karina said.

Then she asked the owner what happened.

“He said that the cat was in an open field, a public field and the dogs were simply doing their job,” Karina said.

She told him she was going to report him to police but he just kept walking.

“I was fighting back my tears because I’ve never seen anything like that,” Karina said.

After reporting the incident to animal control, they went to the area Karina described.

“They actually said they found the cat in a little ditch,” Karina said.

When she came to meet Fox13 for an interview in the same area on Tuesday, she saw the owner walking there again.

“It was kind of shocking that he would be out here again. Honestly, I didn’t think he would be out here, but this time he didn’t have his black dog. He only had the white one,” Karina said.

Karina couldn’t tell if the cat was a stray, but even if it was, she doesn’t think that makes it okay.

“That’s not an excuse. Being a stray cat or having an owner, it’s still not the right thing to do,” Karina said.

She’s hoping this exposure will teach him a lesson about the proper way to care for animals.

“Turn himself in and, you know, get rid of those dogs because he doesn’t deserve them,” Karina said.