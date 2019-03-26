× Woman recounts reporting USU football player for rape

LOGAN, Utah — Former Utah State University football player Torrey Green will appear in court for sentencing Wednesday. The six women who accused him of sexually assaulting them will read testimony statements after years of waiting to hear the end of their reported cases.

One of the women—an 18-year-old, incoming freshman at USU—said she was so excited to move to start college.

Fox 13 does not identify victims of sexual assault.

“I was ready to hit the ground running,” she said. “I went home for Christmas and I just had nothing but good things to say about college and the university itself.”

Returning for her second semester, in January of 2015, she already had two medical licenses to her name. Everything at Utah State was helping her live her dreams.

“I had so much fun and I just felt like this was where I was supposed to be,” she told Fox 13.

She was leaving the student center one night, holding the door open as one of the football players walked through.

He was charming and attractive, she said, but meeting him changed everything she knew about Utah State and everything she knew about life.

“I thought that if I didn’t talk about it, that I could pretend it didn’t happen, which isn’t true,” she said.

She missed school the next day.

“I felt ashamed and guilty and all, why didn’t I do this, why didn’t I do that?” she said.

The words echoing through her head from the night before — she said Green asked her immediately after the attack, “ you’re not the kind of girl that would report a rape right? Because that would ruin my career.”

Three days later, she did just that.

Contacting Logan police, she reported that USU’s quarterback, Torrey Green had raped her.

“They called him in and then I heard nothing for about a year and a half,” she said. “It was complete silence which, was good and bad. I felt like I could kind of move on, and maybe put the pieces back together.”

The life she was slowly putting back together shattered in 2016 when a reporter reached out, notifying her other women had come forward with sexual assault accusations against Green.

The news hit her hard, feeling like she had failed each of those women personally.

“The things that I had gone through,” she said. “The examinations, the questions, all the interviews and having to face Torrey, and trying to get him to admit everything over the phone without letting him know that I was indeed sitting in a police station.”

But everything she did was not in vain.

Soon a prosecutor picked up her case and began court proceedings. During the two years that passed, she married then had to see Green again.

“Seeing him brings back that trauma, emotion, pain and hurt,” she said.

The words echoing through her head from the verdict—she cried as she remembered, “hearing those words ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ on all three charges, it was so freeing.”

A freedom she never thought she could know. A freedom she hopes others can have through her story.

“My goal and my purpose is to give strength to others who have gone through it and who don’t have a voice,” she said. “To help give them strength and hopefully gain some of the power back that was taken from them as well.”