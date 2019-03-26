University of Utah Police investigating reported sexual assault on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police at the University of Utah are investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus.

According to an alert emailed to students, University Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The incident was reported to have occurred west of the Marriott Library, the email alert states.

"No details of the alleged assailant are available at this time, and the police investigation is ongoing," the report states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call University of Utah Campus Police at 801-585-2677.

A member of the University Police department confirmed the details of the alert that was sent to students but was not able to provide any further details Tuesday morning.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.