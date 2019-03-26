The Utah State Legislature passed a record number of bills and some lawmakers were very busy

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature passed a record number of bills in the 2019 session. Some lawmakers were very busy.

The Utah House of Representatives passed 343 bills this session, while the Utah State Senate passed 231, according to numbers provided to FOX 13 on Tuesday.

The lawmaker who passed the most bills? Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, who passed 18 bills. He was followed by Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi and Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo (tied with 16 bills each) and Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross (15 bills). Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, rounded out the top five by passing 15 bills himself.

Many lawmakers passed a single bill, mostly freshmen lawmakers. To see the list of House members and the bills they passed, click here.

To see the list of Senate members and the bills they passed, click here.