SALT LAKE CITY — The age to get married in Utah will be going up.

Governor Gary Herbert signed House Bill 234, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, that raises the legal age to get married to 18. There is an exception for people to get married at age 16 or 17 with parental and a judge’s permission.

Until now, the legal age to get married in Utah was 15 with a judge’s permission.

The governor also signed another marriage-related bill. House Bill 422, sponsored by Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, reaffirms the prohibition on marriages between half-siblings and uncles/aunts and nieces/nephews, as well as first cousin marriages (unless someone is over 55 and unable to reproduce).

The governor signed 66 bills into law on Tuesday, bringing the total number of bills signed to 372. Here are the other bills signed: