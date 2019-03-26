‘That is a monster!’ Massive alligator stops play at Georgia golf course

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A hulking alligator took over the green on the 17th hole of a Southeast Georgia golf club Sunday.

The lumbering reptile “played through” at Savannah Harbor Club on Hutchinson Island as golfer Ed Vance recorded with his cellphone.

“I will always remember the sound of his feet when he was walking on the green,” Vance told The Island Packet. “The video doesn’t pick it up, but the ‘thud, thud, thud’ sound was what you would think a dinosaur sounds like. It was surreal.”

“Dude, that is a monster. Look at the size of this thing,” one of the golfers says.

The massive reptile took its time clearing the green, at one point even appearing to flop down for a rest near the hole before finally making its way back to the water.

“It did not appear to notice or care about us at all,” he told the paper. “It just wanted to get back to the pond.”