See a co-working space built by women for women

Posted 2:17 pm, March 26, 2019, by

The Ladybird Society is a co-working space in downtown Salt Lake City that's built by women, for women, but everyone is welcome.

It's a high-vibe space where people can come to work, learn skills and share resources.  It's a space to make friends, make connections and enjoy coming to work every day.

The co-owners and founders of Ladybird, Vanessa Ramirez and Monique Faddis, joined The PLACE with a sneak peek at the space that will be opening in April.

Amenities of Ladybird include: shared workspace, conference rooms, meeting rooms, meditation space,, a concentration area, coffee bar and kitchen, Mother's room, a stocked beauty bar and childcare.

There are weekly events and programming that range from personal development to business growth and happy hours or member meet-ups.

To learn more visit: ladybirdsociety.com.

