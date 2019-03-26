Salt Lake City Police seek help locating man with special needs who wandered away from Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY — Police need your help locating a man considered missing and endangered after he was separated from his group at a Jazz game in Salt Lake City Monday night.

Police are looking for 71-year-old Mickey Sargent and they ask anyone who sees the man to call dispatchers at 801-799-3000.

Det. Greg Wilking said Sargent has a special needs that include a diminished mental capacity, and he said the man needs several medications he is currently without. Sargent is non-verbal and suffers from dementia, his caretakers say.

Sargent attended the game with a group of people from TURN Community Services, and police say he “wandered off” and was last seen leaving the arena, 301 South Temple in Salt Lake City, shortly before 9:30 p.m.

A statement from TURN states Sargent is 5-feet, 11-inches tall with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is described as a Caucasian male and was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the photo above. That outfit includes an orange shirt, a black jacket, jeans, an orange hat and tennis shoes.

He was last seen on surveillance video leaving the arena via the north east doors and heading north.

TURN states the man lives in a group home in the Orem area, and they are searching near that home as well as downtown near the arena.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.