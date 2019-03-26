Enter to win a family vacation to Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no surprise that millennials love to 'do it for the gram'. But when it comes to travel buddies, it's milliennials' desire to travel with grandpa and grandma that may surprise you.

Visit Anaheim, the official destination organization for Anaheim, partnered with actress and mom Holly Robinson Peete to reveal results of a new survey which shows multi-generational vacations are top-of-mind with travelers when it comes to reliving memories, while also creating new ones, with the next generation.

The survey polled 1,000 Americans and found that millennial respondents (aged 25-34) lead the category when it comes to wanting more multi-generational trips, coming in at 83 percent.

To encourage more people to take these types of vacations, Holly Robinson Peete is helping Visit Anaheim spread the word about their first-ever Grandtravel contest where you can win a vacation for six to Anaheim - perfect for a family of four plus two grandparents.

Enter at VisitAnaheim.org. Contest starts March 26th and goes through April 30, 2019. It includes accommodations at Great Wolf Lodge and tickets to Knott's Berry Farm.