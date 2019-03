× Driver fleeing from police in Brigham City crashes into home, causes gas leak

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A driver has been arrested after he tried to flee from police and crashed into a Brigham City home’s gas meter, a spokesman for Brigham City Police said.

According Lt. Tony Ferderber, Brigham City PD, the incident happened at a home near 300 S 400 W, and it was reported at 5: 18 p.m. Tuesday.

Dominion Energy workers responded to the home to fix a gas leak that resulted from the crash.