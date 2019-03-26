Best-kept secrets of FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention Spring 2019 is less than a month away! April 19-20, 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

There are some epic celebrity guests lined up including Tom Felton, Paul Bettany, Clark Gregg, Tom Ellis, Lynda Carter, Alice Cooper and many more!

There are also authors from around the world who'll be there including Brandon Sanderson and Brandon Mull.

FanX is a family event and there's an area designed just for kids! Get ready to set sail in the pirate-themed area. Kids can enjoy different activities like face painting and obstacle courses and they can even become Jedis in the Jedi Training area. For some kids, the whole place is Kidcon!

You don't have to wear Cosplay or a costume to attend. There are plenty of people who don't dress up, but there are many fans who do Cosplay. It's completely up to you! If you choose to dress up, there are Cosplay Meet-ups, so you can meet other Cosplayers in the same Fandom. There is a professional photographer at the Cosplay Meet-ups to take group photos. And, it's not unheard of for a celebrity to join in the Cosplay Meet-up! On Saturday night there is a Cosplay Contest where some of the top Cosplayers compete for cash prizes.

FanX has a gaming lounge where fans can meet up and play tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons, Ghosts of Saltmarsh and Homebrew! The Gaming Lounge will also be showing fans how to play different types of games and how to create your own Dungeon and Dragons character. On Friday the Gaming Lounge will be hosting a Magic The Gathering Tournament. This year there will also be The Game Grid at FanX. Come play traditional arcade games with friens and family. Come and enjoy 80's and 90's arcade classic games and pinball machines.

Visit fanxsaltlake.com to learn more about the Ultimate FanXperiences offered at FanX.