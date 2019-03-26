3 easy recipes to help you ‘eat the rainbow’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you aren't inspired to eat with more color, then you will be after seeing these three recipes that help you do it faster, and easier! Registered dietitian, Tawnie Kroll, is joining us to celebrate National Nutrition Month (March) with a rainbow of flavor.

COLOR:​ ​RED

RECIPE:​ ​Pomegranate Jam Parfait

"The best way to get all of the vitamins, minerals and nutrients you need is to eat a variety of colorful fruits and veggies! I challenge you to EAT RED.​ I`ve made this Pomegranate jam using Pomegranate juice and chia seeds. Pure pomegranate juice contains polyphenol antioxidants, which are plant compounds that are being actively studied in the areas of athletic performance, memory and cognition, gut health. It`s great for refueling after a workout. You can spread the Pomegranate Jam on toast, or layer it into a parfait with whipped honey ricotta and mandarin slices."

COLOR:​ ​GREEN

RECIPE:​ ​Avocado/Pistachio Pesto

"Pistachios are the perfect stand alone snack-- they're also one the lowest fat and lowest calorie snack nuts. ​ I've combined pistachios and avocado into a thick, creamy dip, full of delicious pesto flavor that has healthy fats from both the avocado and the Pistachios. Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better for you mono and poly unsaturated types. If you like crunchy snacks, unlike potato chips, pistachios offer a good source of protein and fiber, with more than 3 times as many pieces per serving. Pistachios give you 49 nuts per serving; compare that to just 15 potato chips per serving (which most people would eat much more than). Plus, pistachios keep you fuller, longer thanks to that protein and fiber."

COLOR: ​YELLOW

RECIPE: Spaghetti Squash

"Spaghetti squash is a great substitute for pasta. Most people slice it in half and then pull the seeds out, but this is an easy hack that cuts down on all the work. Just slice it in rings, then cut around the seeds, drizzle with olive oil and roast at 400 for 20-30 minutes. Using a fork, you can easily pull all of that sweet squash spaghetti and not deal with any of the seeds! Spaghetti squash is an excellent source of dietary fiber and B-complex vitamins like folate, niacin, and vitamin B6. The sweet, mild flavor makes it the perfect base to top with your favorite tomato sauce."

For more information and delicious recipe ideas, check out Tawnie's website KrollsKorner.com.