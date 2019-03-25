You still have time to donate to ‘Road to Success’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have until Sunday, March 31 to donate books to Road to Success.

Book donation boxes are at 47 Papa Murphy's locations from Spanish Fork to Brigham City and 16 Ken Garff locations from Orem to Riverdale. If you donate five books to a Papa Murphy's location, you get to take home free cookie dough!

Books will be picked up the first week of April, with the help of Keys to Success high school students.

You can donate new or gently used children's books (grades 5-6) and all donated books will go to students at participating Road to Success schools.

Road to Success is Utah's favorite online reading platform for elementary schools. Students can log their reading minutes, earn coins and level up each week, while their teachers and parents receive weekly reading logs of their classroom's reading minutes. It's free for all Utah schools to use and Road To Success provides incentives from Utah businesses like FatCats, Arby's Maverik and more to reward daily reading habits!

For more information please visit: rtsutah.com.