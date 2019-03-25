Search continues for missing Brigham City mom last seen in Nevada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Family members are still searching for their mother, Michelle Norton Richan, who was last seen this past Tuesday.

Richan’s daughter, Kaylee Vaughan said her mom took a trip from her home in Brigham City to Eureka, Nevada — something Vaughan said her mom does every six weeks.

A man Richan is in a relationship with lives in Eureka, and Vaughan said that’s who her mother was visiting.

“She just never returned home,” said Vaughan.

The family has ruled out any possibility RIchan’s friend is involved with her sudden disappearance.

Not hearing from her mom has left Vaughan questioning how she could’ve gone missing.

“She’s never been diagnosed with a mental illness, has never done drugs,” said Vaughan. “She’s just a normal person traveling and just missing.”

About 50 people have joined a private investigation agency looking on the ground and in the air for Richan.

Surveillance footage from two security cameras show Richan stopping for gas in Carlin Nevada, then leaving Eastward on I-80.

An hour or so later, RIchan is seen on surveillance video at a gas station in a town called Wells, right off of I-80 — the main road back to Utah.

Vaughan said her family is now checking backroads to see if Richan changed up her traveling routine.

Richan drives a gold or tan 2000 GMC Jimmy and has long, bright purple hair.

The family asks if any you have any tips to call Corner Canyon Investigations at 801-859-1400.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family on Facebook. LINK: https://www.facebook.com/donate/400056327446102/2267973219892744/