Prom Dress Trends for Spring 2019

Posted 2:14 pm, March 25, 2019, by

Remember your fabulous prom dress? If it's as long ago as mine was, it might be coming back into style!

We have local dressmaker Rachel Elizabeth of Rachel Elizabeth Bridal here with the latest trends so we can send our kids or grandkids out in style!

Trends in prom : Fabric - metallics, chiffons, jacquard
Patterns - floral/3D floral
Shapes - sheath, a-line

Rachel Elizabeth Bridal says they offer modest options including shrugs and shawls, and you can also get free hemming and modesty alterations! Find them at rachelelizabethbridal.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.