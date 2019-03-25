Prom Dress Trends for Spring 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember your fabulous prom dress? If it's as long ago as mine was, it might be coming back into style!

We have local dressmaker Rachel Elizabeth of Rachel Elizabeth Bridal here with the latest trends so we can send our kids or grandkids out in style!

Trends in prom : Fabric - metallics, chiffons, jacquard

Patterns - floral/3D floral

Shapes - sheath, a-line

Rachel Elizabeth Bridal says they offer modest options including shrugs and shawls, and you can also get free hemming and modesty alterations! Find them at rachelelizabethbridal.com.