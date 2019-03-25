Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan stopped by with a recipe filled with fresh veggies and shrimp that create a flavorful healthy combo for lunch or dinner.

It is an easy 30 minute recipe to make at home and they're so delicious you'll want to prepare them again and again.

Healthy Spring Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

SPRING ROLLS

12 large shrimps, deveined

1 cucumber julienned

4 small carrots julienned

1 small head iceberg lettuce, chopped

1/2 cup cilantro

10 rice paper wraps

DIPPING

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1-2 tbsp soy sauce

1 teaspoon chili garlic paste

1 tsp cornstarch

1 cup water

Instructions

Combine all ingredients listed under 'DIPPING' into a small saucepan. Cook the mixture on medium heat for about 3-5 min or until sauce thickens.

Take very warm water in a large skillet or large plate. Dip rice paper wrap in the water for 10-15 sec and then spread it carefully on a slightly wet cutting board.

Now put lettuce, 2-3 carrot juliennes, 2-3 cucumber juliennes, some cilantro leaves, on one side of the wet wrap. Also layer 3 shrimp ahead of veggies leaving some gap in between. Gently fold the rice paper wrap over the veggie side once. Then tuck in the side edges of the wrap and continue to fold over the shrimp and roll until seam is sealed. Repeat this step for each roll.

Enjoy these fresh healthy spring rolls with prepared peanut butter dipping.

**Recipe Notes

These rolls don't have to be made with shrimp! You can also use chicken, or tofu.

Sprinkle some water over the cutting board or flat surface before putting wet rice paper wrap.

It may take some practice initially to roll these wraps.