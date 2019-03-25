A record amount of money is being spent on Utah’s air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — New numbers provided to FOX 13 show a record amount of money is being spent to help Utah’s air quality.

Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, a founder of the legislature’s bipartisan Clean Air Caucus, said in an email that after all the bills and appropriations had been added up, $29 million was being spent on various air quality initiatives.

The last night of the session, it appeared that $28 million had been appropriated. The extra million was found by Rep. Arent as bills were reviewed.

Air quality advocacy groups told FOX 13 that on a typical year, they’re lucky to get $2 million.

