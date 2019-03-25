$2 million dollars donated to local schools and non-profits by ‘Young Caring For Our Young’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Young Automotive Group is committed to serving youth and giving back to the community. Their foundation 'Young Caring for Our Young' was established in 2007, and since that time more than $2 million dollars has been donated to local schools and non-profits.

All 16 of the Young Automotive Group dealerships host free community events each year geared around education, literacy, ending childhood hunger, buying school supplies and school clothes, pet adoptions, trails improvement projects, youth empowerment and more.

The foundation is a 501 C3 and money from every vehicle purchase goes back to the foundation. People can donate directly to the foundation for a specific event, or in general, and they can volunteer at events.

For more information please visit: youngcaringforouryoung.org.