Six people caught in avalanche at Cardiff Fork, three people injured

SALT LAKE CITY – Three people are hurt after an avalanche carried away six people on Sunday.

The Utah Avalanche Center posted to Twitter, saying the avalanche occurred at Cardiff Fork near Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The tweet stated that no one was buried in the avalanche, but three people have been injured.

The Utah Avalanche Center said there was more snow than expected, so new snow avalanches are happening.

