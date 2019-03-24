× Man in jail after allegedly threatening Fillmore resident with axe in middle of night

ST. GEORGE — A Millard County man is in jail after he allegedly threatened a resident with an axe and then led police on a series of pursuits early Friday morning. The St. George News reports.

Just before 4 a.m. Millard County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Scenic Highway in Fillmore involving a man who was found outside of a residence holding a long-handled axe, according to a press release issued by the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident told arriving deputies they were awakened by a man yelling outside. After grabbing a weapon, the resident opened the front door and was confronted by the axe-wielding man, who was yelling for them to come outside, according to the press release. Once the suspect saw the resident’s weapon, he got back in his vehicle and fled the area.

