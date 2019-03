SALT LAKE CITY – A large pothole caused major traffic delays on northbound I-15 Sunday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the pothole was located on the bridge deck of I-15 on 800 South in Salt Lake City.

According to UDOT and Utah Highway Patrol officials, three left lanes were closed.

UDOT said in a tweet that crews are working on repairing the pothole, but is expected to take several hours.