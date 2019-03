Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- Park City Firefighters rescued a dog from a storm drain Saturday.

The dog fell down the drain when its owner was taking it for a walk through a construction area.

Investigators say crews working on a new subdivision didn't cover the drains before it snowed.

The dog fell about 10 feet but was not injured.

She was happy and playful when reunited with her owners.

That storm drain has since been covered with plywood.